Stoke City striker Benik Afobe says that moving to Millwall permanently is ‘definitely an option’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Afobe, 29, joined Millwall on loan from Stoke City ahead of this season. Since, the striker has scored 12 goals in 37 league appearances for the Lions who currently sit in 8th place of the table, with a chance of finishing inside the top-six ahead of their trip to Bournemouth this weekend.

And ahead of this weekend, Afobe has discussed his summer ahead – he’s under contract at Stoke City for another year after this season but the striker has suggested that he could secure a permanent move to The Den.

He told NewsAtDen:

“I have to think about it, to be honest. Do I want to stay here, will I stay at Stoke, will I go somewhere else?

“It’s something we’re going to have to sit down and speak about. Obviously we have to wait until after the end of the season and see if we’re in the play-offs.

“It is definitely something that I would consider…It’s not no chance, it’s definitely an option but we have to wait and see.”

Afobe has endured an injury-stricken past few seasons, but with Millwall he’s returned to his best. As the season has progressed Afobe has become more influential, scoring two in his last two games for the Lions and four in his last seven.

It remains to be seen whether or not he has a future at Stoke City. But Afobe’s scoring form will have certainly given Potters manager Michael O’Neill something to think about ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, especially after Stoke’s struggles this season.

On to the play-offs?

Millwall head to Bournemouth this weekend, knowing that they need a win to stand any chance of claiming a spot in the top-six.

They currently sit three points behind Luton Town in 6th and Sheffield United in 5th, with Middlesbrough wedged in between them in 7th.

Afobe could yet be the man to fire Millwall to an unexpected play-off place, which would cap an impressive season for the striker.