Blackburn Rovers are continuing contract talks with Darragh Lenihan, but Joe Rothwell looks certain to leave – both have been linked with a summer move to West Brom.

Earlier this month, Alan Nixon revealed that West Brom are plotting summer moves for Blackburn Rovers’ out of contract duo Lenihan and Rothwell.

Steve Bruce is looking for some shrewd summer signings and the impressive Rovers duo are on his radar.

But a fresh report from Lancashire Telegraph has revealed that Blackburn are ‘continuing talks’ with Lenihan ahead of his contract expiry next month, but that Rothwell ‘looks all but certain to move on’.

Lenihan has been a key part of Blackburn’s solid season in the Championship – the central defender has featured 41 times in the league this season and his departure would leave a huge void in the Rovers defence ahead of the next campaign.

Rothwell meanwhile has also enjoyed a decent season. He started the campaign in fine form but since the turn of the year, his contributions have dropped slightly – the former Manchester United youngster still has three goals and ten assists to his name this season.

A keen signing?

West Brom need to add some creativity to their ranks this summer. They’ve struggled for attacking prowess all season and Rothwell could become a key addition for Bruce – he’s a dynamic midfielder who can operate in a number of midfield positions, and he can create goals too.

If the Baggies can bring him in, and bring in a few other names with proven track records in the Championship, then they might just become top-six contenders next season.