Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic target Jack Iredale has thanked everyone at Cambridge United for an “incredible” time at the club as he prepares to depart at the end of his contract.

Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic have both been credited with interest in Australian left-back Iredale ahead of the summer window.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the 26-year-old had turned down a new contract with Cambridge United, opening the door for him to move on from the Abbey Stadium this summer. Now, upon the confirmation of his pending departure, Iredale has moved to send a message on Twitter.

Iredale thanked everyone at Cambridge United for making his two years with the club “incredible”, saying:

To the fans, my teammates, the coaching staff and everyone else associated at the club – Thankyou for an incredible 2 years. The most enjoyable period of my career to date with the biggest moments of my career so far. this club will always have a special place in my heart 💛🖤🤝 https://t.co/xLgfbg41R4 — Jack Iredale (@JackIredale14) May 4, 2022

What’s next for Iredale?

With both Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic said to be eyeing the Greenock-born full-back, it will be interesting to see who Iredale is plying his trade for come the start of next season.

It seems the Trotters are taking steps towards striking a summer deal. Burnden Aces has said that Bolton Wanderers have stepped up their pursuit by opening talks, while journalist Alan Nixon has said there’s a “good chance” Ian Evatt’s side will be able to strike a deal for the left-back.

Having impressed for Cambridge United, Iredale will be determined to test himself at a club higher up the table. Bolton Wanderers will have their eyes on the play-offs next season, but if Wigan Athletic are maintaining their interest, they will have Championship football to offer after heading back up to the second tier as League One champions.