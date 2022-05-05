Luton Town considered Ipswich Town’s Christian Walton as a potential emergency loan option amid their goalkeeper crisis before signing Matt Ingram, it has emerged.

Luton Town’s goalkeeper crisis has seen them dip into the emergency loan market in recent months.

With James Shea and Jed Steer both suffering injuries, West Brom’s Alex Palmer spent a short stint at Kenilworth Road on an emergency basis, while Hull City shot-stopper Ingram is the latest to join as cover in between the sticks. However, it has now emerged that the Hatters looked closely at former loan man Walton before swooping for Ingram.

As reported by the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town’s Walton was among those considered as potential additions with the League One season already done. However, the Hatters eventually decided against a move after careful consideration, with Ingram arriving instead.

A familiar face

With the Tractor Boys’ season already over, it certainly would have been a smart move to bring Walton back to Kenilworth Road.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man spent the first half of the 2016/17 season on loan with Luton Town, managing nine clean sheets in 33 outings before returning to the AMEX in January.

Following his time with the Hatters, Walton would go on to spend more time out on loan with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town. He joined the latter on an initial loan deal last summer before the move was made permanent in January, and he has become a firm favourite at Portman Road.