Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence this summer.

Spence, 21, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs heading into the summer. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been the clubs most closely linked, though the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United having also been mentioned.

But now, fresh reports from TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea are weighing up a possible summer swoop for Spence, with current right-back Reece James attracting interest from Real Madrid.

Old Trafford dream…

Last month, reports surfaced claiming that Spence has five offers form other clubs on the table ahead of this summer.

But the same report went on to reveal that Spence is a Manchester United fan, and that he dreams of playing for the Red Devils one day – perhaps this summer.