Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe has re-entered talks over a new contract at Ewood Park, it has been reported.

Blackburn Rovers are facing an uncertain summer as it stands. Question marks surround the future of manager Tony Mowbray while a host of key players including Nyambe, Joe Rothwell and Darragh Lenihan are all out of contract.

However, just when it seemed as though the Namibian defender would be heading for the exit, a potentially huge update has emerged from the Lancashire Telegraph.

It is said that Nyambe has now re-entered discussions over a new contract with the Championship club.

There is now a chance that Nyambe will be staying at Ewood Park after all, but it remains to be seen if Blackburn Rovers and the 24-year-old academy graduate can come to an agreement over fresh terms before his deal expires later this summer.

One to hold on to this summer?

Nyambe has played over 200 games for Blackburn Rovers now, and he could have an important role to play moving forward.

His on-pitch abilities are vital too of course, but if a new manager is to come through the door at Ewood Park this summer, having a player of Nyambe’s experience that has spent such a long time at the club could be important in helping both the new boss and any potential fresh additions settle in.

His ability to play as a right-back, right wing-back or even on the right-hand side of a back three presents a valuable versatility too.