Millwall look set to lose Jed Wallace when his contract expires this summer, and his departure will leave a huge creative void in Gary Rowett’s starting XI.

Wallace, 28, has enjoyed another impressive season with Millwall in the Championship. He’s scored six and assisted 12 in his 37 Championship outings so far, but he sees his contract expire this summer.

His future has been a talking point throughout this campaign. Plenty of teams have been linked with a move for the Englishman, including teams in Turkey as well as Millwall’s Championship rivals West Brom.

If the Lions miss out on a top-six spot then it looks inevitable that Wallace will leave this summer. But Rowett could replace his goals and assists with a move for Reading’s John Swift.

A Swift replacement…

Swift is very much like Wallace – he’s a versatile midfielder able to play in a number of positions across the midfield, and he’s a proven goal-scorer and creator in the second tier.

The Reading man has been one of the division’s most impressive players this season with 11 goals and 13 assists to his name from midfield, and he’s set to become a free agent when his Reading contract expires this summer.

West Brom are also looking at Swift, with teams like Leeds United having linked throughout the campaign too.

But if the Baggies maybe show more interest in Wallace, and Wallace goes on to leave Millwall, then it could leave Swift free for a potential move to The Den – it’d be a really shrewd piece of business for Rowett and his side ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Millwall conclude their season with a trip to Bournemouth this weekend.