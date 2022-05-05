Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has said he feels “very confident” that some of the club’s out of contract players will be signing new deals despite the departure of Johnnie Jackson.

Charlton Athletic parted ways with club legend Jackson earlier this week in a move that shocked many Football League fans.

The 39-year-old had led the Addicks away from the relegation zone after a dismal start under Nigel Adkins and guided them to a 13th place finish. However, with the season done and dusted, the club made the decision to part ways with Jackson.

It has left questions being asked of Sandgaard, but the Charlton Athletic owner has now stressed that his departure will not have an impact on securing new contracts for players who see their deals expire this summer.

As quoted by the South London Press, Sandgaard has said he is “very confident” some of the Addicks’ out of contract players will be signing new deals, saying:

“Oh, it changes absolutely nothing.

“We already have all those things in progress. Totally nothing changes, the dialogue is the same. We already have those discussions and nothing changes.

“Those names you just mentioned there, I’m actually very confident we will see some of those names – not all of them – next season.”

Who is out of contract?

It has already been reported that out of contract trio Ben Watson, Chris Gunter and Papa Souare will not be having their deals at The Valley extended beyond the end of this season.

The likes of Ryan Inniss, Ben Purrington, Conor Washington, Jake Forster-Caskey and Adam Matthews also see their deals expire.

Club stalwart Jason Pearce has said he won’t be getting offered a new playing contract at the end of the season either.

It remains to be seen if Charlton Athletic can come to agreements over new deals even if they don’t have a manager at the helm, but there’s no doubt it is something that needs to be sorted sooner rather than later with the summer transfer window approaching.