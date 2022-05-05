South London Press’ Richard Cawley says there’s been ‘no shortage’ of applicants for the vacant Charlton Athletic job.

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard made the surprising decision to sack Jackson earlier this week following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

Since, very few names have emerged as contenders for the job, with former Celtic boss Neil Lennong being just about the only name officially linked with the position.

But Cawley says that there’s been ‘no shortage of applications’ for the job, with Sandgaard having began the process of finding Jackson’s replacement.

Cawley tweeted yesterday: