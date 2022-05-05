Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed Jed Wallace will be back in training today ahead of their crucial clash with Bournemouth this weekend.

Millwall star Wallace has been as important as ever for the Lions this season, managing six goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

He sat out of recent ties against Hull City and Birmingham City but made his return to action off the bench against Peterborough United last weekend, chipping in with an assist off the bench as Rowett’s men secured a 3-0 win. Now, with a crucial clash against Bournemouth awaiting, a fresh update has emerged on Wallace.

As quoted by the South London Press, Rowett has revealed that Wallace has been out of training in the first part of the week. However, he is set to return today.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Jed was left out of the first part of the week but he’ll train today and tomorrow.”

A play-off spot still up for grabs…

Millwall head into the final day with a chance of sneaking into the play-off spots, although it will be an uphill task and they will be relying on results elsewhere.

Bournemouth’s place back in the Premier League is confirmed after a brilliant win over Nottingham Forest earlier this week, so the Lions will be hoping the Cherries field a weaker team now that there’s nothing left for them to play for.

While Millwall sit in 8th, Middlesbrough are one point ahead of them with a slightly better goal difference. Luton Town and Sheffield United are both three points ahead of the Lions, so they will need to lose while Rowett’s side win if they want to break into the top-six on the final day.