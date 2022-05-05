Leicester City are not alone in their pursuit of Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, reports Planet Swans.

Piroe, 22, left PSV for Swansea City last summer. Since, the Dutchman has scored 22 goals in 44 Championship outings, becoming a target of Leicester City‘s in the process.

The Foxes were first linked with Piroe before Christmas and ahead of the summer their interest has seemingly been reignited.

But Planet Swans have revealed that Leicester City are not the only team taking a look at Swansea’s star man – they write that ‘there are many more watching the future of Piroe’, who recently spoke out about the interest, and failed to refuse out a potential move.

‘Clinical’ Piroe…

Piroe’s goals have helped Swansea City towards a decent mid-table finish this season. After he scored the winning goal in a 1-0 win away at Millwall last month, Swans boss Russell Martin had this to say:

“If you wanted it to fall to anyone, it is him, he is so clinical with both feet, and he is a great technician. But the most important thing he has is the right mentality when he gets around the goal.

“He shows composure, he is calm, and he just focuses on his technique, something that all top strikers possess.”