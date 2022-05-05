Fulham are rivalling the likes of Sporting CP and Olimpiacos for the signing of Torino defender Koffi Djidji, reports coming out of Europe claim.

Djidji, 29, sees his contract with Torino expire at the end of next season. Ahead of that and ahead of Fulham’s return to the Premier League, Marco Silva’s side have registered an interest in the Ivorian defender, with Sporting CP and Olimpiacos also interested.

A centre-back, Djidji began his career with French side Nantes before joining Torino in 2018. He’s featured 23 times in Serie A this season and sees his side sitting in 10th place of the Italian top flight.

Defensive additions…

Silva sees a number of his defenders, especially those central options, out of contract n the summer. Both Alfie Mawson and Michael Hector are out of contract this summer, but Silva could also lose Tosin Adarabioyo, who’s been attracting Premier League interest throughout this season.

Djidji could become an important signing for Fulham. But as a relatively unknown and unproven player in English football, it could certainly be a risk.