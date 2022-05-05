Barnsley and Port Vale are both interested in signing Bristol City attacker Louis Britton on a free transfer this summer, reports BristolLive.

BristolLive have revealed that Bristol City are set to release Britton, 21, this summer, with Barnsley and League Two side Port Vale both interested in signing him.

Britton joined Bristol City in 2019 but has made just one league appearance for the club since, having spent time out on loan with the likes of Torquay United, Stockport County and Woking – he’s been on loan with Irish club Waterford since Janaury where he’s scored four goals in 12 league appearances.

After a three-year spell at Ashton Gate however, the club are set to release Britton. But he could secure a move to League One with Barnsley whose relegation from the Championship was confirmed last month.

And Port Vale could yet be joining the Tykes in the third tier, as they look set to claim a place in the League Two play-offs ahead of their final game of the season away at Exeter City this weekend.

Second chance…

Britton has barely been given a look-in at Ashton Gate. He arrived as a very young and inexperienced footballer and he’s failed to really gain any valid first-team experience over the past few years, with all his loan spells being short-term ones.

Perhaps leaving Bristol City is best for all this summer, and if Britton can seal a move to Barnsley or Port Vale then it’ll present him with a really great chance to start fulfilling his potential.

And for Barnsley in particular, it could be a keen signing, with the South Yorkshire club looking to rebuild their playing squad after a dire 2021/22 campaign.