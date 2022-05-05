Middlesbrough are rivalling both Norwich City and Watford for the summer signing of Mainz midfielder Jean-Paul Boetius, reports The Telegraph.

Boetius, 28, sees his contract at Mainz expire at the end of the season. The former Feyenoord, Basel and Genk midfielder has been capped once by his country, but he’s never played in English football.

That could be about to change though with The Telegraph revealing that Championship side Middlesbrough are rivalling both Norwich City and Watford for the signing of Boetius this summer, with the Canaries heading down to the Championship and Watford looking set to join them.

Boetius has featured 31 times in the Bundesliga this season, scoring twice and assisting twice. His side currently sit in 9th place of the table and have two league games of their season remaining.

Boro’s struggles…

Chris Wilder has done a fine job at Middlesbrough this season, and his side still have a great chance of finishing inside the top-six.

They currently sit in 7th place of the Championship table and go into their final game of the season away at Preston on the back of back-to-back wins.

Luton Town sit two points ahead of Boro in 6th and so Wilder needs a win to stand a chance of securing a play-off finish.

But whether his side earn promotion or not this season, there’s definitely a need for additions in the summer, and someone with Boetius’ experience could be a really shrewd signing.

Beating both Watford and Norwich to the signing will be difficult but if Boro can offer Premier League football then it should make their pursuit of Boetius a lot smoother.

Their game v Preston on Saturday kicks off at 12:30.