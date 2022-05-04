Norwich City are prepared to sell Max Aarons this summer with Championship winners Fulham one of a number of teams interested in signing the 22-year-old.

Aarons has been a mainstay in this Norwich City side for the past four seasons now. He looked set to seal a move away from the club upon their 2019 relegation from the Premier League, but remained with them in the Championship and again going into this campaign.

But with the Canaries now heading back down to the second tier, Aarons looks like he finally might get his move.

The Sun revealed earlier this week that Norwich City are willing to sell Aarons this summer with both Arsenal and Manchester United interested in the right-back.

Reports have also revealed that Fulham are keen on Aarons.

And now, sources close to Norwich City have revealed to The72 that Aarons is ‘desperate to leave’ Carrow Road this summer, and so too is Todd Cantwell.

We have also learned that Brighton & Hove Albion are keen on signing Aarons this summer.

Silva’s search for a right-back…

Fulham boss Marco Silva looks to be in the market for a right-back this summer having been closely linked with a permanent swoop for Liverpool’s Neco Williams in recent weeks.

Reports have revealed that the Reds would command £12million for Williams this summer, whilst it is claimed that Norwich want upwards of £20million for Aarons.

Both would be good fits for Fulham’s starting XI ahead of their 2022/23 Premier League season. But with so many teams interested in Aarons, it could make that particular pursuit a testing one for the Londoners.