Barnsley have taken in Leeds United’s Owen Bray on trial, with the club rivalling Wigan Athletic for his signature, reports Football Insider.

Bray, 19, was previously linked with a move to League One champions Wigan Athletic. The midfielder was handed a trial period with the Latics’ U23 side and he’s now heading to South Yorkshire for a trial with Barnsley, who were recently relegated into League One.

The Tykes have one game of their season remaining, heading to West Brom this weekend before they prepare for life in League One.

Wigan Athletic meanwhile are already preparing for their return to the Championship after claiming the League One title last weekend, and Bray could be a summer addition for Leam Richardson’s side providing that his Barnsley trial doesn’t go as planned.

He recently played for the Tykes’ U23 side in a game against Watford and is set to leave Leeds this summer when his contract expires.

Barnsley’s rebuild…

Upon relegation into the third tier of English football, Barnsley will have to undergo something of a rebuild. It comes after the club lost CEO Dane Murphy to Nottingham Forest last summer and manager Valerien Ismael to West Brom.

The club failed to replace either adequately and they’ve now paid the price. Who might come in as manager remains to be seen, but it seems like the club’s transfer business will continue as normal, with Bray becoming a possible addition ahead of his contract expiry next month.