Bolton Wanderers defender Ricardo Santos faces an uncertain future at the club, with his latest tweet offering up some confusion about his situation.

Santos, 26, has been a key player for Ian Evatt at Bolton Wanderers for the past two seasons now, particularly this season in which he featured 37 times in League One.

But the Portuguese centre-back sees his contract expire this summer. Santos has recently revealed that he’s hopeful of staying with the Trotters, after holding ‘positive’ talks with his agent and with Evatt.

But Santos has left Bolton Wanderers fans guessing on Twitter after posting a somewhat cryptic message:

Looking for recommendations for a removals company asap 👍🏾 — Ricardo Almeida Santos (@Ralmeidas5) May 4, 2022

This tweet could either suggest that talks have completely broken down, and that Santos is either looking for a move away from the Bolton area, suggesting that he’s leaving.

What seems more likely though is that Santos has agreed fresh terms with the club, and he’s now moving closer to the local area, which would also suggest that a long-term deal has been agreed.

Of course, nothing can be confirmed or denied. But Santos’ tweet has certainly spared a reaction from Bolton fans online who seem to be fearing the worst.

A key player…

What’s not open for debate is how important a player Santos has become for Evatt this season. His performances at the back, especially in the second half of the season, helped Bolton find some consistency in the league.

They eventually claimed a 9th place finish in League One which is a remarkable achievement for the Trotters, especially after claiming promotion from League Two just last season.

Should Santos re-sign with the club this summer then it will be a huge boost for Bolton ahead of the 2022/23 season.