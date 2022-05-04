MK Dons boss Liam Manning has insisted the club will not decide on a potential move for Ethan Robson or any potential targets until they know which division they are in next season.

MK Dons are gearing up for their play-off semi-final clashes with Wycombe Wanderers after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion despite their best efforts to sneak in ahead of Rotherham United on the final day of the season.

It comes after a thoroughly impressive season for Manning’s men, exceeding the expectations of many.

Now, Manning has moved to stress that there won’t be any decisions on recruitment made until they know which league they are plying their trade in next season – that includes a possible reunion with Blackpool midfielder Robson.

As quoted by the MK Citizen, Manning was quizzed on a potential reunion with the former loan star after he attended MK Dons’ awards night. The boss went on to praise Robson and explain his presence while insisting a decision won’t be made on a move just yet.

“There is a lot of work going on, recruitment-wise, but until it’s clear where we’re at, we cannot really move on anything,” he said.

“(Ethan) did really well, and is a really good guy, he’s a terrific character. I know some of the guys have stayed in regular touch with him as well.

“We offered the opportunity to all the players who were here in the first half of the season to come back and be a part of the awards because ultimately they played a big part in getting us where we are.”

Could a deal be done?

There’s no doubt that a return to MK Dons for Robson would be well-received by fans. The midfielder was a big hit on loan at Stadium MK in the first half of the campaign before being recalled by Blackpool, where he has found next to no game time since returning.

Transfermarkt has Robson’s deal expiring at the end of the season, and given the lack of game time he has found under Neil Critchley, it would be a surprise to see his deal at Bloomfield Road extended.

MK Dons will surely be in the race for his signature regardless of which division they find themselves in, but until that is confirmed, Manning won’t be making any early moves.