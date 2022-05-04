Charlton Athletic’s former striker Darren Bent has admitted he is “gutted” to see Johnnie Jackson sacked by the Addicks this week.

Charlton Athletic raised eyebrows across the Football League on Tuesday when they announced they would be parting ways with club legend and first-team boss Jackson upon the climax of their League One season.

In his first senior management job, Jackson had steadied the ship and guided the Addicks to a 13th place finish – below the expectations set at the start of the season but a vast improvement on the position they were in when the 39-year-old took over from Nigel Adkins.

The decision has left fans shocked and disappointed, and another who has moved to express his opinion is former striker Bent.

Speaking on Twitter, Bent, who managed 37 goals in 79 games during his time with the Addicks, admitted he is “gutted” to see Jackson leave, labelling him as Charlton Athletic “through and through”.

Gutted to hear about Johnnie Jackson getting sacked, loyal servant to the football club and he's @CAFCofficial through and through. Hopefully works out well for both parties 🔴⚪️ — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) May 4, 2022

Pressure on Sandgaard…

After getting rid of a club legend like Jackson in a surprise move, the pressure is now on owner Thomas Sandgaard to get the next appointment right as Charlton Athletic bid to improve on this season’s 13th place finish.

Not only that, but the new boss will also need to be backed suitably to improve the squad were necessary. League One is becoming more and more competitive with every passing season, so some fresh faces to bolster the new manager’s ranks will be needed if they are to improve on Jackson’s finish.