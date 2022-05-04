Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has outlined his transfer plans ahead of the summer, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are already looking towards the summer transfer window as they look to build on this season.

With one game left to play they are in seventh position in the Championship table and they are still in with a shout of a place in the play-offs.

They travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End on the final day but will need a victory over the Lilywhites and either Luton Town and/or Sheffield United to slip up.

What division Middlesbrough are playing their football in next season will ultimately determine the calibre of players they pursue and attract.

But manager Chris Wilder knows the type of player he will be aiming to bring to the Riverside in the coming months.

Wilder states that his side are slightly lacking in leadership. Although here is the likes of Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier, and Neil Taylor in the squad, they aren’t regular starters. Boro will look to sign leaders who will play week in week out.

“I’ve got to say I do think it’s one thing this squad misses and something we need to address in the summer,” said the Boro boss.

“They’re a good group but they are pretty quiet. Some lead by example and there a couple who are out of team who are leaders who you would maybe want in the team, but they’re not in the team for a reason.

“The Taylors and the Peltiers are leaders, they have the experience, but they’re not in the team so that’s difficult.

“So definitely we need to address that in the summer. It’s a balance, it is a combination between attitude, ability, technical and tactical attributes and leadership qualities as well.”

The two players namechecked by the Boro boss, Neil Taylor and Lee Peltier, are both out of contract in just over a months time, as is Sol Bamba and club captain Jonny Howson.

The quartet of leaders in the Middlesbrough ranks could all be departing if they are not offered new deals, something which is likely to be addressed at the conclusion of the current campaign.