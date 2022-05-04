MK Dons boss Liam Manning says he hasn’t ‘heard anything’ amid reports linking him with the QPR job.

QPR manager Mark Warburton is set to leave the club this summer, and one name being tipped to replace him in west London is Manning.

The 36-year-old took control of the League One club shortly after the start of this season and has guided them to a 3rd place finish, with a play-off bout v Wycombe Wanderers now on the agenda.

And ahead of that, Manning has played down the rumours linking him with the QPR job. He told MKCitizen:

“It’s a straight bat on that one – I’ve got a job to do here. All my focus is on this hectic week we’ve got. All my energy is on this club and making sure the players are prepared.

“It’s part of the game: all the speculation and noise. It will never stop but my players know my attention is on them.

“I see it as a compliment – whether there’s any truth in it I don’t know, I’ve not heard anything. It’s important to stress how much hard work is going on here with so many good people, and it’s a culmination of so many people delivering in their roles and pulling in the same direction.