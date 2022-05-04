MK Dons boss Manning plays down links to QPR
MK Dons boss Liam Manning says he hasn’t ‘heard anything’ amid reports linking him with the QPR job.
QPR manager Mark Warburton is set to leave the club this summer, and one name being tipped to replace him in west London is Manning.
The 36-year-old took control of the League One club shortly after the start of this season and has guided them to a 3rd place finish, with a play-off bout v Wycombe Wanderers now on the agenda.
And ahead of that, Manning has played down the rumours linking him with the QPR job. He told MKCitizen:
“It’s a straight bat on that one – I’ve got a job to do here. All my focus is on this hectic week we’ve got. All my energy is on this club and making sure the players are prepared.
“It’s part of the game: all the speculation and noise. It will never stop but my players know my attention is on them.
“I see it as a compliment – whether there’s any truth in it I don’t know, I’ve not heard anything. It’s important to stress how much hard work is going on here with so many good people, and it’s a culmination of so many people delivering in their roles and pulling in the same direction.
“It’s complimentary but it doesn’t distract me, and I feel I’m quite good at blocking it out. My commitment is here and making sure we do everything we can do to progress in the play-offs.”
MK Dons missed out on automatic promotion by a single point to Rotherham United. Despite thumping Plymouth Argyle 5-0 on the final day of the season, the Millers won their game away at Gillingham to finish behind Wigan Athletic in the automatic promotion places.
Manning’s men head to Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow evening before welcoming them to Milton Keynes this weekend.