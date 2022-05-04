Birmingham City are set to sack Lee Bowyer at the end of this season, reports Football Insider.

Bowyer took charge of Birmingham City towards the end of last season. He steered Blues towards Championship safety and set them up for a much more positive showing this time round.

But it’s not panned out as expected, with Birmingham City sat in 20th place of the Championship table after another dismal showing in the second tier.

There’s been talk of Bowyer being on the brink of the sack in recent weeks and now, Football Insider have revealed that the club are indeed preparing to relieve Bowyer of his duties after the final game of this season.

Blues host Blackburn Rovers this weekend in their final game of the campaign.

Tensions high…

Football insider’s report goes on to reveal that Bowyer has a ‘tense relationship’ with the club’s technical director Craig Gardner.

Blues have experienced a lot of hardship both on and off the pitch this season, with fans reaching breaking point with the owners, which has sparked the #BSHLOUT movement.

Elsewhere, Bowyer is set to cash in £750,000, as per a previous report from The Sun, with Birmingham City having to pay out the remainder of his contract which runs until the end of next season.

Bowyer took on a difficult job at ST Andrew’s. Many have tried and failed to get this Birmingham City up and firing in the Championship but fans will recognise that the manager is only half the problem.

The club needs investment. It needs stability and more direction or else they’ll keep on recording these dismal finishes in the Championship and eventually, they’ll find themselves in League One.

It’ll be difficult for Blues to find a manager with pedigree who will want to take on this job now, but there’s of course a chance that this could be the start of the club’s turnaround.