Plymouth Argyle have confirmed that they have triggered contract extension clauses for Panutche Camara, Jordan Houghton and Brandan Pursall.

Plymouth Argyle have moved quick to secure the short-term futures of some players following the end of the season, which saw the south coast club miss out on a play-off place.

All three of Camara, Houghton and Pursall were set to see their contracts at the club expire in the summer before the Pilgrims triggered their option to extend them by an extra year.

Camara and Houghton have been star outputs for Steven Schumacher’s side this season, whilst Pursall is a young and upcoming 18-year-old talent who has featured on the bench in the league on a couple occasions, whilst making two appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The club have also announced that Ollie Tomlinson has been released, whilst youngster Ryan Law has been offered a new deal.

Ryan Broom, Jordon Garrick, Steven Sessegnon and Romoney Crichlow have all returned to their parent clubs.

A big season ahead?

Plymouth Argyle fell to defeat in the final game of the season, with MK Dons beating them 5-0 on their own home turf.

A win would’ve guaranteed a play-off spot, but nevertheless, the Pilgrims exceeded expectations in a quite an impressive season.

Next time round though, they will be aiming for new heights, and they may be in for a busy transfer window in order to do so.

They have already tied down three key players, which is a bonus heading into the fresh League One 2022/23 campaign.