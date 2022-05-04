Newport County have received a bid from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren for Cameron Norman, it has been reported.

Newport County recruited right-sided defender Norman last summer, snapping him up on a free transfer after his departure from Walsall.

Since then, the 26-year-old has been a big hit at Rodney Parade. Norman is yet to miss a League Two game this season, sitting out of the starting XI only once. He has played a part in all 45 games thus far, nailing down the spot on James Rowberry’s right-hand side.

Now though, it has been claimed Norman is attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the summer.

As claimed by Football Insider, Scottish Premiership side St Mirren are taking a keen interest in the Newport County ace. Currently managed by former Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson, the Buddies are on course to maintain their place in Scotland’s top flight and Robinson is keen to strengthen where possible with Norman on his radar.

Norman’s Newport situation

The Exiles tied the former Norwich City youngster down to a two-year deal when they snapped him up in a bargain deal last summer, meaning they are at no risk of losing Norman for nothing this summer.

St Mirren will have to cough up a fee to prize him away from Newport County, and after he has played such an important role this season, it would be a real surprise to see the League Two side let him go easily.

Across his 46 appearances for Rowberry’s side this season, Norman has managed to chip in with four assists, also scoring once. His only goal came in the 1-0 win over Leyton Orient back in January. He has helped keep 12 clean sheets in League Two as well, playing an important role going forward and at the back.