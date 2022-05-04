Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson has spoken out on his thoughts on his current contract at the club.

Middlesbrough are yet to offer a new deal to their club captain, whose contract will expire next month.

Having signed back in 2017 from Norwich City, Howson has made over 200 league appearances for the Teessiders and has become an integral part to Chris Wilder’s side.

Many supporters are calling for Boro to offer the 33-year-old a new contract to keep him at the club beyond this season.

When asked about his Riverside future in an interview with Teesside Live, Howson said there have been no discussions as of yet.

“I’m not too sure at this stage,” said the midfielder.

“It was mentioned that we will wait until the end of the season and we’re not at the end of the season yet so we’ll see what happens.

“Hopefully I can give you that same answer after next weekend as well.”

Who else is out of contract with Howson?

As well as Howson, Middlesbrough will see three other players’ contracts come to an end in June.

Defenders Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier, and Neil Taylor will leave the club in the summer if no deals are struck up before their current deals expire.

Boro also have a number of loan players who will depart. Striker trio Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly, and Folarin Balogun will all re-join their parent clubs Sporting Lisbon, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Arsenal at the end of next month, as will Rennes midfielder James-Lea Siliki.

As of yet there have also been no discussions to bring back any loanees next season either short-term or on a permanent basis.

Contract talks with all players has been put on hold as Middlesbrough prioritise their promotion push. With one game left to play they sit in seventh and two points outside of the top six.