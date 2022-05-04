Bournemouth’s former star Aaron Ramsdale has moved to congratulate the Cherries after they completed their return to the Premier League.

Bournemouth returned to the Premier League on Tuesday night after defeating Nottingham Forest 1-0.

Kieffer Moore swept home after a well-worked set-piece late on, sparking wild scenes at the Vitality Stadium. One former Bournemouth ace who has moved to congratulate his former side is current Arsenal and England star Ramsdale.

Speaking on Twitter after the Cherries confirmed their place back in the Premier League, Ramsdale moved to send a “huge congratulations” to those at his former club. Here’s what he had to say:

Up the cherries @afcbournemouth huge congratulations to everyone involved ❤️🙌🏻🍒 — Aaron (@AaronRamsdale98) May 3, 2022

Once the celebrations have died down…

There’s no doubt Bournemouth will be taking a moment to appreciate and celebrate their achievements, but for Scott Parker and co, it won’t be long before the hard work starts again.

The Cherries still have a final day clash with Millwall to see too, although the pressure will be off after sealing 2nd place.

After that, the attention will turn to their recruitment plans for the summer transfer window in an effort to prepare the squad for Premier League football once again. Many of the current squad have already played in the Premier League or at a high level, and it will be hoped that those who haven’t yet are ready to make the jump up.

However, Bournemouth will surely look to bolster their ranks elsewhere in their bid to cement their place back in the top flight in the 2022/23 campaign.