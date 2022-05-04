Journalist Alan Nixon has said that Bolton Wanderers have got a good chance of signing Jack Iredale from Cambridge United this summer.

Bolton Wanderers rounded off their season with an entertaining 4-2 win at home to Fleetwood Town, which secured them a 9th place finish on the final weekend.

They fell just short of a late play-off push in the last month of the season, and Ian Evatt will feel like his side will have a massive chance of a top-six finish next season.

But, some transfer business will have to be done to do so, and they could start their early recruitment ahead of next season by signing Cambridge United ace Iredale.

The Trotters have shown interest in the left-back over the past month, and it was revealed today that they opened talks with the 26-year-old.

And now, Nixon is claiming that Bolton Wanderers have a ‘good chance’ of sealing a move for Iredale:

It’s got a good chance … https://t.co/UHnpvcqXbV — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 4, 2022

Cambridge United situation

It was confirmed earlier today that the defender will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract, meaning he is available on a free transfer in the summer.

The U’s had offered their star man a new contract, as said in their retained list, but it looks as though Iredale has rejected fresh terms.

The former Carlisle United man has only been at the club for two seasons, but played a massive part in Cambridge United’s League Two promotion season and their inspiring first campaign back in League One this season.

Bolton Wanderers would have a fine third tier left-back on their hands should a deal be done, and he could may well contribute massively to a special season next time round.