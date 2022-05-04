Ipswich Town have offered trialist Max Hudson a contract after his recent spell with the Tractor Boys, it has been reported.

Ipswich Town brought 17-year-old left-back Hudson in on trial last month, offering him the chance to earn a deal at Portman Road after some strong performances for Hertford Town this season.

TWTD said at the time that a number of EFL clubs had taken notice of his performances in the Southern League Division One Central and now, the same outlet has provided a fresh update on Hudson’s situation with the League One club.

Ipswich Town have now moved to offer Hudson a contract with the club, TWTD says.

The youngster has now played in the last three games for the Tractor Boys U23s, and it seems he has impressed enough to earn a deal. It is added that Kieran McKenna is “likely” to be familiar with Hudson as he spent time on the books in Tottenham Hotspur’s academy while McKenna was in charge of the U18s before being let go last summer.

Building for the future

McKenna has provided a solid foundation to build on since his arrival in December, and it will be hoped that a successful summer transfer window can put Ipswich Town in the fight for promotion next season.

The Tractor Boys boss has experience of working with young players, so it will be interesting to see if he looks to recruit promising youngsters to develop into first-team players or if he prioritises bringing in those with more experience of League One.