West Brom will head into the 2022/23 season under Steve Bruce’s watch, who will oversee some drastic changes to the playing squad this summer.

West Brom’s squad is overdue a bit of a revamp. The Baggies have endured a tough season in the Championship but have slowly steadied the ship under Bruce, who’s set to remain in charge going into the next season.

And ahead of the summer, plenty of players have been linked with moves away, and plenty have been linked with moves to The Hawthorns as well.

Two players recently linked with West Brom are Blackburn Rovers duo Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell. Elsewhere, Millwall talisman Jed Wallace is said to be a target of the Baggies’ and so too is Reading’s John Swift.

Elsewhere, David Button is reportedly closing in on a new West Brom deal, which could see him remain as the club’s no.1 going into next season.

Given that, this is how West Brom’s starting XI could look ahead of next season:

Bruce has already confirmed that he intends to build the squad around a back-four, hinting at either a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-4-2 formation for the 2022/23 campaign.

West Brom have been relatively sound at the back this season but with defenders high in supply, a number will be moved on this summer, and Lenihan could slot into an unchanged back-four if he signs.

But in attack, that’s where we could see a lot of change. If Bruce opts for an attacking midfield trio behind Karlan Grant, then we could see all of Rothwell, Swift and Wallace come into the starting line up, which would give West Brom and whole new and exciting attacking threat.

Despite what’s been a disappointing season, there seems to be a lot to be excited about for Baggies fans.

West Brom conclude their season with a home game v Barnsley this weekend.