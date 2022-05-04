Sheffield Wednesday have brought Blackburn Rovers’ out of contract youngster Sam Durrant in on trial, it has emerged.

Sheffield Wednesday’s main priority focus will their upcoming play-off semi-final clashes against fellow League One heavyweights Sunderland, but Darren Moore and co will have one eye on potential additions for the summer transfer window.

Around this time of year, lots of academy players are informed of their contract fates by their clubs. Some will be let go, opening the door for them to move on, often spending time on trial with potential suitors before penning a deal.

Now, it has emerged that Blackburn Rovers youngster Durrant is among the academy players set for a change of scenery this summer, with Sheffield Wednesday taking an interest.

As reported by the Lancashire Telegraph, Durrant has linked up with League One side Sheffield Wednesday on trial.

It is said that the 20-year-old is expected to move on from Blackburn Rovers in the summer, four years after he arrived from Premier League side Liverpool.

Durrant’s youth experience

Durrant, who can play out on either wing or as an attacking midfielder, is vastly experienced at U18 and U23s level. In 37 outings for Rovers’ U18s, he managed seven goals and three assists while also chipping in with four goals and four assists for the U23s.

He heads for the Blackburn Rovers exit door without a senior appearance to his name.

Now, with Durrant heading for pastures new, it remains to be seen if he can impress Sheffield Wednesday enough to earn a deal at Hillsborough.