Some big names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up following the end of the campaign.

Jack Iredale, Ricardo Santos, Xavier Amaechi and Wes Hoolahan are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently, as well as Rotherham United boss Paul Warne revealing their transfer plans for the summer.

A lot of Bolton Wanderers news have flooded the headlines…

Bolton Wanderers have reportedly opened talks with Cambridge United left-back Iredale ahead of a potential summer move. The 26-year-old has been a revelation for the U’s since signing last season, making 89 appearances in all competitions, and he now sees his contract expire in June.

Whites star centre-back Santos has said that contract talks between himself and the club are looking ‘positive’. The Portuguese man sees his contract expire at the end of next season, so the club are eager to tie him down to a longer deal.

Lastly on the Bolton Wanderers front, the club have confirmed that on-loan Hamburg winger Amaechi will not return to the club ahead of next season. The young winger has struggled with injuries this campaign, but has shown promise when given the chance.

Cambridge United have announced that veteran Hoolahan will depart the club upon the expiry of his contract. The 39-year-old has enjoyed two seasons for the U’s, being promoted from League Two and being a part of an inspiring first season back in League One this time round.

Lastly, Rotherham United boss Warne has predicted the club to make ‘seven, eight, nine’ signings ahead of their return to the Championship next season. Also, Rotherham Advertiser’s Davis has revealed that contract talks for Millers players are set to commence next week – the club have 10 first-team players coming to the end of their deals, so it looks to be a busy summer for the Yorkshire club.