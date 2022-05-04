Lincoln City have confirmed young forward Jovon Makama has put pen to paper on a long-term deal at Sincil Bank.

Lincoln City’s 2021/22 campaign will be one the club looks back on with disappointment, but it will be hoped that they can use this summer effectively to bolster their ranks and prepare for the new League One season, beginning in July.

There are a number of player contract situations to address too, and one player who has earned an extended stay at the LNER Stadium is young forward Makama.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, 18-year-old attacker Makama has put pen to paper on a contract extension with Lincoln City. It comes after he signed his first professional deal with the Imps this time last year, and his fresh deal has been described as “long-term”, though the specific length of the deal isn’t mentioned.

Makama is yet to make his senior debut for the Imps but he was named on the bench for their Carabao Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town earlier this season. He has since spent a spell on loan with Gainsborough Trinity and it remains to be seen what the Imps have planned for the young striker ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

A summer of change?

Michael Appleton’s departure was confirmed after the Imps’ final day win over Crewe Alexandra, and the club are looking to bring in a manager who is ready to work with young players, just as Appleton was.

Lincoln City have lined up Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley as a replacement with a formal approach made.

The Imps will be keen to bring a new boss in sooner rather than later as they bid to kick on with their summer recruitment plans with a new manager at the helm.