Swansea City conclude their season with a home game v QPR this weekend, with Russell Martin’s side looking to end the campaign with a win.

Swansea City are winless in their last four outings now. The Welsh club had previously won three games in a row but results have dropped off in recent weeks, with the last being a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Ahead of the game v QPR this weekend though, and ahead of the pre-season, there’s been plenty of Swansea City headlines, with the club looking set to move on a number of players.

Two players set to leave the club are Korey Smith and Ben Hamer – Martin confirmed to WalesOnline that the pair are set to leave this summer when their contracts expire.

Elsewhere, a player that the Swans will be hoping doesn’t leave this summer is Joel Piroe.

The Dutchman has scored 22 goals so far in his debut season in the Championship, making him a target of Leicester City’s ahead of the summer.

And Piroe has potentially left the door open to a summer move to Leicester, saying on his future:

“It’s always nice to hear that you are being seen at the higher level, but on the other hand I am just really happy to play loads of games. That’s the most important thing right now. I just want to finish the season very well. We will see what happens after that but I am very happy here.”

In other squad news, Martin has revealed that all of his players who are currently out on loan look set to be sent out on loan again this summer, bar Ollie Cooper.

The midfielder has flourished on loan at Newport County this season and the Swans boss believes he could be a keen addition to his first-team ahead of next season:

“Ollie’s a real possibility. The rest we’ll have to see. We’ll sit down with them when they’re done. We’ve stayed in touch with them.”

Lastly, WalesOnline have revealed that Swansea City’s search for a new sporting director is ‘well underway’ after Mark Allen left his position at the club last month.