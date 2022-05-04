Charlton Athletic have been credited with interest in defensive midfielder Alex Gorrin ahead of the summer.

Charlton Athletic were linked alongside fellow League One side Burton Albion in a report from Football Insider earlier this week, but Oxford United have already offered the out of contract Spaniard new terms at the Kassam Stadium.

With that in mind, it would be wise for the Addicks to consider some potential alternatives. Here, we look at three options for Charlton Athletic…

Elliot Watt – Bradford City

Former Wolves youngster Watt has been one of League Two’s best defensive midfielders since joining Bradford City almost two years ago, and with his contract expiring this summer, it could be the perfect time for him to make the step up to League One.

The 22-year-old can play slightly further forward as a number eight if needs be too. He is an energetic midfielder with a wide range of passing and can be a threat from set pieces, making him an option definitely worth looking at.

Dominic Ball – QPR

Ball started out his career at Tottenham Hotspur and after originally playing as a centre-back moved forward into defensive midfield.

His experience of playing at the back has helped him well in defensive midfield, reading the game well and often intercepting play before attacks can be mounted. He too is out of contract this summer and with uncertainty surrounding his future with the R’s he would be an excellent addition for Charlton Athletic.

Louis Reed – Swindon Town

Along with the earlier mentioned Watt, Reed has been another defensive midfielder to impress in League Two.

The 24-year-old has experience of playing League One football from his time with Sheffield United and Peterborough United and isn’t afraid to get stuck in despite his small stature. Reed’s wide passing range sees him play an important role for Ben Garner’s side, often showing for the ball and looking to pick up an attacker.