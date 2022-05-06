Sheffield Wednesday take on Sunderland in the first leg in the semi-final of the League One play-offs this evening.

Sheffield Wednesday finished 4th in League One following their relegation from the Championship and will be hoping to make a quick return to the second tier.

It won’t be easy however, as Sunderland aim to make it third time lucky in the play-offs this season and under head coach Alex Neil, they look a threat to any side.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Dominic Iorfa and Tyreece John-Jules are both long term injuries with Iorfa targeting a play-off final return and John-Jules out for the season

Key player Barry Bannan was picked up an injury in the latter stages of the win over Portsmouth and will be training on Thursday afternoon, making for a nervous wait for Moore and co. Harlee Dean will also be targeting a return after missing out on the Pompey affair.

Ciaran Brennan picked up a knock a few weeks back, but this game might come too soon for the young defender.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Storey

Hutchinson

Palmer

Hunt

Byers

Bannan

Luongo

Johnson

Gregory

Berahino

League One heavyweights collide

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are two of, if not the biggest sides in League One this season and not too long ago were playing each other in the first division of English football.

With the aggregate score between the two sides favouring Sunderland at 5-3, this semi-final may be one for the record books. Wednesday come into this one winning six of their past eight, whilst the hosts are unbeaten in 13, making this one impossible to call.

A huge attendance is expected on Wearside for the first-leg, making for what will likely be a raucous atmosphere at the Stadium of Light.

The game kicks off at 19:45pm this evening and will be shown on Sky Sports.