Sunderland take on Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening in the first leg of the semi-final of the League One play-offs.

Sunderland finished 5th in League One following an unbeaten run of 13 games under head coach Alex Neil.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday, whilst a little more inconsistent, finished 4th and have looked dangerous in almost every game throughout the 2021/22 campaign, so it will be an intriguing clash when the two sides meet later today.

Sunderland team news

Leon Dajaku is back on Wearside following a problem that sent him back home to Germany but he looks unlikely to feature in either tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

Carl Winchester’s injury will likely see him sidelined for the rest of the play-offs and Dennis Cirkin should be available following his injury. Callum Doyle was struggling with an injury, but there are no details that are public at the minute.

Nathan Broadhead underwent a scan earlier this week and a late call will be made on his fitness, Sunderland boss Neil told Phil Smith.

Jordan Willis (ruptured patella) and Niall Huggins (stress fracture) won’t feature again this season.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Gooch

Wright

Doyle

Batth

Clarke

Evans

O’Nien

Pritchard

Roberts

Stewart

Third time lucky?

This is Sunderland’s third play-off attempt in four years since dropping down to League One. The Black Cats are coming into this one as underdogs, but the fixtures earlier this season between the two sides makes it an interesting affair.

At home, Sheffield Wednesday won their game 3-0, but in the reverse fixture earlier in 2022, Sunderland won 5-0. There is no doubt these semi-finals will be closer than those and this one could go either way.

The first-leg kicks off at 19:45pm on Friday evening and will be shown live on Sky Sports.