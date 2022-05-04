Middlesbrough have already begun work on next season’s squad with manager Chris Wilder looking towards the foreign market for potential new signings.

Middlesbrough still don’t know which division they will be playing their football in next season. With one game left to go, their season is still very much alive.

They sit just two points behind both Sheffield United and Luton Town in fifth and sixth in the Championship table respectively, and they could get into the play-offs if results go their way on the final day.

Boro take on Preston North End away from home and will need a win to stand any chance of getting into the top six.

This could effect their transfer dealings this summer, but Wilder already knows which market he wants to target.

“Part of our recruitment is looking at different leagues overseas as well and this club obvious has a rich history in terms of recruiting foreign players. We have to get that balance right” said the Boro boss in an interview with The Northern Echo.

“We sat with the recruitment analyst yesterday, Ash (Ashley Gill), and we talked about different leagues and different data in different leagues, particularly intensity.”

Middlesbrough have already dipped into the foreign market this season, securing the permanent signings of both Martin Payero from Atletico Banfield in Argentina and Riley McGree from Charlotte FC in the MLS.

Albeit the latter had spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship, plying his trade for Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City.

Elsewhere, they signed two other players from overseas on season-long loan deals with striker Andraz Sporar arriving from Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon and central midfielder James-Lea Siliki arriving from Rennes in the French Ligue 1.

The quartet have had mixed success so far this season and Boro will be hoping for more consistency from future signings from abroad.