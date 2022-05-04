Bournemouth will have to pay Preston North End an extra fee for midfielder Ben Pearson after they won promotion back to the Premier League, it has emerged.

Bournemouth defeated Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night in a huge clash at the Vitality Stadium.

A smart set-piece saw Kieffer Moore sweep home late on to confirm a 2nd place finish for the Cherries, sparking wild celebrations after the full-time whistle after their 1-0 win. However, as a result of their victory, Bournemouth will have to cough up some more money for Preston North End.

As reported by the Lancashire Post, the Cherries’ promotion has triggered a clause included in the deal to sign midfielder Pearson in January 2021 in the event of a return to the Premier League.

It isn’t said that the Lilywhites’ cash windfall will be, but there’s no doubt it will be a welcome boost for Ryan Lowe heading into the summer.

Back to the big time

Bournemouth were heavily tipped for a return to the Premier League this season, and Scott Parker has now delivered on those expectations in sealing his second promotion from the Championship in as many seasons in the division.

Now, the attention will turn to their preparations for life back in the top flight as they look to cement their place in the Premier League again.

It will be an important summer for Bournemouth in terms of both recruitment and holding onto key players, but their return to the top flight will surely be a big boost to their hopes of keeping their standout stars.