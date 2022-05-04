TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has lamented Fulham’s vice-chairman Tony Khan after he said Fabio Carvalho’s move to Liverpool was ‘good business’ for the London club.

Khan revealed earlier this week that Carvalho is set to join Liverpool when his Fulham contract expires at the end of this season.

It brings to an end what’s become a saga surrounding Carvalho and his proposed move to Liverpool, in which the Reds are having to pay Fulham a fee via tribunal for the 19-year-old – reports have estimated that fee at around £7.7million.

And discussing Carvalho on TalkSPORT this morning, Trevor Sinclair said:

“It’s a shame about Carvalho, because he’s going to Liverpool. He’s been instrumental to them and their success this season. But, if they get good money for them, and I believe they are…”

But Sinclair was interrupted by Jordan, who had this to say:

“They’re getting £7.5million aren’t they? I saw the ridiculous assertions from Tony Khan that this is good business. It’s not good business…It’s phenomenal business for Liverpool, for Fulham it’s not so great.”

As quoted by Mirror, Khan had previously said of Carvalho’s move to Liverpool:

“Marco has done a great job with him. They have a great relationship and Fabio has been tremendous for us. He’s a huge part of the squad and it’s a massive loss but, because we have done good business, we can do good business to make sure we are strong in that position.”

The Carvalho saga…

Carvalho’s move to Liverpool has been in the making all season. There’s been endless back and forth between the club and endless reports suggesting different outcomes and different fees.

But it seems like Liverpool will pay Fulham an initial fee of less than £8million, and, for a player with as much potential as Carvalho, that’s a very low fee, and many may agree with Jordan that this is very poor business from Fulham’s end.

As for Liverpool, they’re once again coming out on top in the transfer market and they’ll be getting a really promising player in Carvalho for a very reasonable fee.

Fulham conclude their season with a trip to Sheffield United this weekend.