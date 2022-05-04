Blackburn Rovers are to be managerless at the end of the season, with Tony Mowbray set to depart the club.

Mowbray has been in charge of the Rovers since 2017, and his prolonged stay at the club is coming to an end. This season, Blackburn Rovers have missed out on a play-off spot after being in such a great position in the first half of the season, but the momentum never carried over into 2022.

Since the news that the 58-year-old is set to leave, many names have been linked with the soon to be vacant role, but what’s the latest on Blackburn Rovers’ managerial hunt?

As per a report from The Sun over the weekend, Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has been linked with the role. The 48-year-old has once again guided the Chairboys to a play-off finish in League One, and his fate could depend on the league the club are playing in next season.

Speaking ahead of his big play-off clashes v MK Dons, Ainsworth said that he is ‘flattered’ by the links, but iterated that he is focused on his current club’s fortunes:

“Nothing is going to distract me from these play-offs and for me, it’s all about the play-offs and Wycombe Wanderers,” he said.

“I’ve been here before as it’s not like the first time so that’s probably a good thing.

“Flattered as always but I’m cracking on with the play-offs which I’m loving, as it’s going to be a real big occasion.”

Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is another name who has been linked with the club, and the German is reportedly keen on a move to Ewood Park, and may receive an interview very soon.

The 45-year-old spent four years at the Canaries, winning the Championship twice, before getting sacked earlier this season for poor performances in the Premier League.

A report from Football Insider claimed that former Derby County boss Phillip Cocu is the leading candidate for the Blackburn Rovers job. The 51-year-old hasn’t been in a managerial job since being sacked by the Rams in 2020, but a return to England could may well be on the cards.