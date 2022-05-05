Wycombe Wanderers welcome MK Dons to Adams Park in the first leg of the League One play-off semi-finals this evening.

The Chairboys will surely come into this one in high spirits, confirming a play-off place against Burton Albion last weekend. Gareth Ainsworth has turned Adams Park into a fortress this season, not losing a game at home since their 3-1 defeat to champions Wigan Athletic in February.

With two wins in their previous five league fixtures, the Dons missed out on automatic promotion by one point. The Buckinghamshire side have been prolific in the final third lately, scoring seven goals in their last two games.

Wycombe Wanderers team news

Midfielder Curtis Thompson is unlikely to feature after injuring his knee against Cheltenham Town back in February. Anis Mehmeti is also unavailable after he sustained an injury against Gillingham last month.

It remains to be seen if Chris Forino-Joseph is available too after he missed out on the clash with Burton Albion last time out,

Predicted XI

Stockdale (GK)

McCarthy

Tafazolli

Stewart

Jacobson

Scowen

Gape

Obita

Horgan

McCleary

Vokes

Ainsworth may be unlikely to change a Wycombe Wanderers side that are undefeated since February. The Chairboys come into the play-offs as dark horses, finishing 6th but with their run of recent results, the Buckinghamshire side should not be underestimated.

Experienced striker Sam Vokes could play a key role in this crucial fixture, finding the net 16 times in the league this season.

The match kicks off at 19:45 on Thursday evening and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports’ Main Event channel.