Simon Jordan and Trevor Sinclair have hit out at Scott Parker despite confirming promotion with Bournemouth last night.

Bournemouth beat promotion rivals Nottingham Forest yesterday night to confirm a place in the Premier League for next season.

It’s Parker’s second promotion from the division in as many attempts, winning the play-offs with Fulham in the 2019/20 season.

The Cherries had been on questionable form lately, but recently returned from injury Kieffer Moore has stepped up to the task with three goals in three games to secure automatic promotion to the top flight before playing the last game of the season.

Despite their success this season, Jordan and Sinclair have hit out at the Bournemouth boss, with Jordan saying that he isn’t good enough for the Premier League, whilst Sinclair said that he should’ve won the division.

Here is what they had to say live on TalkSPORT this morning:

“Is he good enough to keep them there? We’ll establish that next season, because he’s been in the Premier League, they went down, if he goes up next year and Bournemouth go down again, then what argument do we advance then? Good enough for the Championship… not good enough for the Premier League.” – Jordan

“I think he’s a good manager. He knows how to lead men. He was a top player. Very professional and I think he’s that [professional] as a manager. You know what you’re going to get with Scott Parker, but you have to look at the squads and the price of the squads… They should’ve gone up as champions.” – Sinclair.

Thoughts?

It’s a bold statement to make considering this is only Parker’s third season in management, and having just one shot at the Premier League with a team lacking quality, he still has a lot to show in the first tier.

If the Cherries can acquire some of their loan players from this season, then there’s every chance that they can stay up, with Parker’s attractive attacking style football giving defenders nightmares all season.

It will be interesting to see what the south coast club have to offer next season after a disappointing campaign in the Premier League last time out, but people may argue that the squad is stronger than before.

Dominic Solanke has found the goals, with players such as Lloyd Kelly dominating almost every game.

Bournemouth round off their season with a home tie against Millwall on Saturday afternoon, with the opponents chasing a play-off spot.