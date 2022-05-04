Cardiff City have been linked with a move for striker Declan McManus ahead of the summer, and a swoop could see James Collins pushed down the pecking order.

Cardiff City are reportedly among the sides to have taken notice of McManus’ flying form for The New Saints this season. The 27-year-old has netted a thoroughly impressive 31 goals in 38 games this campaign, also chipping in with nine assists.

As a striker, McManus’ arrival could in turn push experienced striker Collins down the pecking order in Steve Morison’s ranks…

Collins’ current role

The 31-year-old joined on a free transfer from Luton Town last summer following a prolific spell at Kenilworth Road. However, Collins has been in and out of the Cardiff City side this season and has struggled to make a telling impact, scoring three times in 30 games.

There’s no doubt that the Irishman can be a dangerous striker at this level and his hard-working displays mean that his effort can’t be faulted. The likes of Jordan Hugill, Mark Harris and Max Watters have all been ahead of him in Morison’s ranks this season though.

What if McManus joins?

Cardiff City currently have both Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu in on temporary deals, so there will be room for another striker like McManus to come in this summer.

Collins’ experience and pedigree at this level can still be valuable for the Bluebirds, but if the right offer comes in while fresh strikers come through the door, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Collins fall further down the pecking order and make an exit in the summer transfer window.