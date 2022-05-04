Swansea City striker Joel Piroe says he is happy at Swansea City amid links to Leicester City.

Piroe, 22, has been linked with Leicester City throughout what has been an impressive debut season in Wales.

The Dutchman joined from PSV last summer and has since netted 22 goals in 44 Championship outings for the Swans, claiming the Supporters’ Player of the Year award last night.

And at the club’s award ceremony, Piroe was pressed on what the summer ahead might hold for him. He told WalesOnline:

“It’s always nice to hear that you are being seen at the higher level, but on the other hand I am just really happy to play loads of games.

“That’s the most important thing right now. I just want to finish the season very well. We will see what happens after that but I am very happy here.”

Piroe has two more years left on his Swansea City contract after this season. The Swans are under no pressure to sell their star striker this summer and Piroe is putting them under no pressure to sell either.

But if the club receives a decent offer from Leicester which massively outweighs the original £1million they paid for him, then it might be difficult for the Welsh club to turn that down.

Russell Martin’s army…

Swansea City have laid down certain foundations under Russell Martin this season. The former MK Dons boss has instilled a distinct new ethos at the club and Piroe has been a huge part of that.

But Piroe isn’t bigger than the process at Swansea City and should he leave this summer then the Swans will have to work their magic in the transfer market once again.

Michael Obafemi has come good in the second half of this season and could give Piroe some competition next season should the Dutchman remain, or potentially replace his goals, but what the summer holds for Piroe is anyone’s guess at the moment.

Swansea City finish their campaign with a home game v QPR this weekend.