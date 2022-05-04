QPR are set to be managerless following the news that Mark Warburton is to leave the club at the end of the season.

Warburton has been in charge of the R’s since 2019, and will now see his time at the club come to an end after a disappointing collapse in the second half of the season that stopped them from achieving a play-off place.

Since the news last week, many names have been linked with the soon to be vacant role, but what’s the latest on QPR’s managerial hunt?

TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook has said that there is ‘definite’ interest in MK Dons boss Liam Manning from the London club (see tweet below):

The 36-year-old took over as manager of the Dons at the start of the season following Russell Martin’s departure to Swansea City. Manning has guided MK Dons to an inspiring 3rd place finish, missing out on automatic promotion on the final day of the season.

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, who conveniently will face Manning in the League One play-offs, has also been linked to the R’s over the past week or so. The 48-year-old has since responded to the links, saying that he is ‘flattered’ but focused on his play-off run with the Chairboys:

“Nothing is going to distract me from these play-offs and for me, it’s all about the play-offs and Wycombe Wanderers,” he said.

“I’ve been here before as it’s not like the first time so that’s probably a good thing.

“Flattered as always but I’m cracking on with the play-offs which I’m loving, as it’s going to be a real big occasion.”

Another name that has emerged on QPR managerial list is Newport County’s James Rowberry. According to Football Insider, the League Two boss is the top contender to be Warburton’s successor in west London. His side sit in 11th place of the fourth tier table, but his style of football and his age seems to be what’s attracting the R’s.

It will be a bust few weeks for QPR as they continue their hunt for a new boss, but it would surely be a role that is catching the eye of many EFL bosses.