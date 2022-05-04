Sunderland star Aiden McGeady may be set for an unlikely comeback following his knee ligament injury back in November 2021.

The 36-year-old winger signed for Sunderland back in 2017 and despite suffering relegation with the club, the former Everton man stuck with the Black Cats and has earned the respect of many Wearsiders.

His goals and assists played a crucial role in helping Sunderland reach the play-off final back in 2019, playing through the pain of a fractured foot by taking pain-killing injections.

It was seen as very unlikely McGeady would play for Sunderland again this season, but clearly, the former Republic of Ireland International has dedicated his time to get up to speed ready for the final few games. He returned to the bench against Morecambe on the final day and now, Alex Neil has provided a fresh update on his injury.

Speaking to the Chronicle Live, Neil said:

“He’s made good progress, he’s been on the grass and he has trained with the lads. We’ll take a view [on his fitness].”

The last dance?

McGeady’s contract expires this summer after he signed a one-year extension following Sunderland’s disappointing defeat in the play-off semi-final against Lincoln City last year. And, because of his age and Sunderland’s new recruitment plan typically opting for young prospects over seasoned pros, the veteran winger may struggle to earn another contract extension.

It will be sad to see someone who clearly cares about the club leave, but it would be the perfect end if McGeady could conclude his spell at Sunderland by helping them earn promotion back to the Championship.

Even if he only plays a small part on the pitch, his experience in big games could help guide the younger players through a high-pressure situation.

The semi-final first leg takes place Friday evening at 19:45 against Sheffield Wednesday, with the second leg the following Monday.