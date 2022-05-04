Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up as we approach the final game of the season.

Neco Williams, Jayson Molumby, Jacob Greaves, Omari Hutchinson and Callum O’Dowda are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Liverpool young ace Williams, who is on loan at Championship winners Fulham, has said that he wants to be a Premier League player, playing regular first-team football week in, week out. The 21-year-old joined the Cottagers on a six-month loan deal in January, and has made 14 second tier appearances. impressing in most to help his temporary side gain promotion to the top flight.

West Brom have confirmed the signing of loaned-in Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Molumby on a contract until the summer of 2025. Steve Bruce said last month that a deal was in place, but the Baggies have now moved to make it official.

Hull City ace Greaves has said that he would ‘no doubt’ sign a new contract at the club, despite links to West Ham and Brentford over recent times. The centre-back has featured in every Championship game so far and has been a joy to watch in the Tigers’ back-line.

Reading are reportedly showing loan interest in Arsenal youngster Hutchinson, who is a man rated highly by Mikel Arteta. The 18-year-old was brought to the first-team last season, and could be loaned out to gain valuable experience.

Lastly, Bristol City ace O’Dowda has been given the green light to depart the club this summer upon the expiry of his contract after having a difficult season. The 27-year-old has spent six years at the club, and it now looks as though his prolonged stay is coming to a close. The Irishman has racked up 176 appearances in all competitions for the Robins, and there’s no doubt fans and staff will see him as a great servant to the club.