Hull City star Jacob Greaves has said there is “no doubt” that he wants to sign a new contract at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City academy graduate Greaves has been a pivotal player for the Tigers this season.

The 21-year-old has played every minute of Championship football so far, and his promising performances have seen him attract Premier League interest. Both West Ham and Brentford, teams with reputations for dipping into lower leagues for top talents, have been linked with Greaves this season.

However now, in a huge boost for Hull City, Greaves has made his stance on a new deal clear.

As quoted by Hull Live, the young defender said there is “no doubt” in his mind over a new contract, confirming that he wants to remain with Hull City. Here’s what he had to say:

“I feel really happy with where I am, but definitely, I want to sign a new deal there’s no doubt about that.

“If the right one comes along then I will one hundred percent sign it, it’s a no-brainer for me. I love the club and it’s one very close to my heart. If I can sign another long-term deal here then I would without a shadow of a doubt.”

Over to the club…

With Greaves clear on where he sees his future, it will now be down to Hull City and owner Acun Ilicali to offer the Cottingham-born star a deal that reflects his value.

Greaves has shown he is more than capable of flourishing at Championship level and there’s no doubt that he has the potential to go on and play at a higher level in the future, so the Tigers will surely be determined to extend his current deal sooner rather than later.

As it stands, Greaves’ deal with the Tigers expires next season, but they have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months if they wish.