Tranmere Rovers loan man Josh McPake is on the radar of Raith Rovers ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

Tranmere Rovers brought Rangers forward McPake to Prenton Park in January, recruiting him on loan after a difficult spell with Morecambe.

The 20-year-old has impressed in League Two before, enjoying a decent spell with Harrogate Town last season. However, his time with the Shrimps saw him play only seven times and in his 14 outings with Tranmere Rovers, the attacker has managed only one goal.

McPake is facing an uncertain summer too, with a recent report from Football Scotland stating he could have his contract back with parent club Rangers ripped up at the end of the season, freeing him to search for a new team.

Now, as per Football Insider, Raith Rovers have set their sights on McPake.

It is claimed the Scottish Championship side are interested in bringing McPake in ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, and with a free transfer swoop possible, he would be available in an affordable deal for the Rovers.

EFL tested…

McPake has plenty of experience of senior football by now, with a good amount of his first-team game time coming in the Football League.

He first headed south of the border with Harrogate Town, where he managed four goals in 23 outings. However, this season has been a difficult one for the former Scotland youth international, struggling to impress with Morecambe before meeting the same challenges with Tranmere Rovers.

There’s no doubt that the Kirkcaldy-born 20-year-old has plenty of time to maximise his potential and enjoy a successful career, but after some challenging spells on loan in England, it could be best for him to return to Scotland as he bids to forge a career for himself in the senior game.