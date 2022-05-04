West Brom have made the permanent signing of loaned-in Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby official, with the 22-year-old penning a deal until 2025.

West Brom recruited Irish midfielder Molumby on loan last summer, bringing him in to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Overall, the Brighton loanee has played 30 times for the Baggies in his third Championship loan spell after previous spells with Millwall and Preston North End. Now, after Baggies boss Steve Bruce confirmed a permanent deal for Molumby was done last month, the club have now moved to make the signing official.

As announced on the club’s official website, Molumby has signed a permanent deal with West Brom.

The move brings an end to Molumby’s time with Brighton after seven years having joined from Irish side Railway Athletic in the summer of 2015. He has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with West Brom, keeping him at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2025.

Looking forward

Molumby has been in and out of West Brom’s starting XI for much of the season, with 14 of his 30 Championship outings coming as a substitute.

He will be looking to make a starting spot in central midfield his own ahead of the 2022/23 campaign as he bids to continue his development and maximise his potential with the Baggies following his Brighton departure. Molumby had made only five senior appearances for the Seagulls, picking up the vast majority of his senior experience out on loan after featuring heavily for the Premier League side’s U23s.